Nokia 6 (2018) specifications, price, features

Nokia 6 (2018) is a mid-range Android smartphone from HMD Global, a Finnish company that currently holds the license to manufacturer and sell Nokia phones. Nokia 6 (2018) is the upgraded version of the original Nokia 6, which was launched in 2017. The phone sports a unibody design and sports a 5.5-inch IPS full HD display. The new Nokia 6 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU.

Other Nokia 6 (2018) specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of memory. There is no information on the dual-SIM support in the Nokia 6, but it is most likely a dual-SIM phone. In terms of other connectivity options, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11n.

On the camera front, Nokia 6 (2018) includes an auto-focus 16MP rear camera with dual-LED flash as well as an 8MP fixed-focus front shooter. In addition, you will get a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back of the phone.

HMD Global has also integrated the support for Bothie in the Nokia 6. Bothie image format was originally introduced by the company with Nokia 8, it allows the consumers to capture the input from both front and rear cameras in the same frame.

The Nokia 6 (2018) runs on Android 7.1.1 Nougat. It will be getting an Android Oreo update in the coming months.

The phone was announced on January 5, 2018. It will first go on sale in China starting January 10, 2018. The Nokia 6 (2018) price is going to be 1499 yuan for the 32GB version and 1699 yuan for the 64GB version. The India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been revealed.

About HMD Global

HMD Global is a company based in Finland. It was established in 2016. The company develops and sells smartphones and feature phones under the Nokia brand, which it has exclusive rights to through a licensing agreement. HMD Global’s headquarter is in Espoo, Finland and it is largely staff by former Nokia employees.



Nokia 6 (2018) full specifications