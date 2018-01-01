Oppo A71 (2018) specifications, price, features

Oppo A71 is an entry-level Android smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. Part of the company’s A-series, the A71 (2018) succeeds the A71 (2017) model, which was launched just over four months ago.

The phone features a 5.2-inch TFT screen with 720p HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU.

Among other Oppo A71 (2018) specifications, you will get 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The A71 (2018) also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

The Oppo A71 (2018) comes with a 3000 mAh battery and dual-SIM support. The phone’s operating system in Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 user interface on top, which includes AI-powered Beauty Recognition Technology to help in shooter better selfies.

In terms of the connectivity options, the Oppo A71 (2018) features 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.

Oppo announced the A71 (2018) on January 31 and its price is PKR 19,899 ($180). It is now on sale in Pakistan and Thailand. According to Oppo, the A71 (2018) will be offered in Gold and Black colours.  

About Oppo

Oppo is a consumer electronics manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was founded in 2001 and started operating globally in 2004. Oppo produces Android smartphones, blu-ray players, headphones, and other audio-visual products. Oppo entered the mobile phone business in 2008 and is currently one of the top five smartphone player in the world. It was also the biggest smartphone maker in China in 2016.Oppo A71 (2018)

Oppo A71 (2018) full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 148.1mm x 73.8mm x 7.6mm
Weight 137 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.2-inch
Resolution 1280x720p, HD
Type TFT
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Unknown
Screen-to-body ratio 68.16%
Colours Gold, Black
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
GPU Adreno 506 MP2
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Cortex A53
RAM 2GB
Memory
Internal 16GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 256GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, 13-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Autofocus
Front Yes, 5-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features AI-based Beauty Recognition Technology
Battery
Battery size 3000 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-ion
Sensors
Fingerprint No
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11n
Bluetooth Yes, v4.2
NFC No
Infrared No
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Unknown
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat
User interface ColorOS 3.2
Add-on features
Misc
Announced January 2018
Status Now on sale
Price PKR 19,899 ($180)
