Oppo A71 (2018) specifications, price, features
Oppo A71 is an entry-level Android smartphone from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. Part of the company’s A-series, the A71 (2018) succeeds the A71 (2017) model, which was launched just over four months ago.
The phone features a 5.2-inch TFT screen with 720p HD resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor with Adreno 506 GPU.
Among other Oppo A71 (2018) specifications, you will get 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The A71 (2018) also packs a 13-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie camera.
The Oppo A71 (2018) comes with a 3000 mAh battery and dual-SIM support. The phone’s operating system in Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 user interface on top, which includes AI-powered Beauty Recognition Technology to help in shooter better selfies.
In terms of the connectivity options, the Oppo A71 (2018) features 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11 b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.
Oppo announced the A71 (2018) on January 31 and its price is PKR 19,899 ($180). It is now on sale in Pakistan and Thailand. According to Oppo, the A71 (2018) will be offered in Gold and Black colours.
About Oppo
Oppo is a consumer electronics manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was founded in 2001 and started operating globally in 2004. Oppo produces Android smartphones, blu-ray players, headphones, and other audio-visual products. Oppo entered the mobile phone business in 2008 and is currently one of the top five smartphone player in the world. It was also the biggest smartphone maker in China in 2016.
Oppo A71 (2018) full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|148.1mm x 73.8mm x 7.6mm
|Weight
|137 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5.2-inch
|Resolution
|1280x720p, HD
|Type
|TFT
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Unknown
|Screen-to-body ratio
|68.16%
|Colours
|Gold, Black
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|GPU
|Adreno 506 MP2
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Cortex A53
|RAM
|2GB
|Memory
|Internal
|16GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 256GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, 13-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus
|Front
|Yes, 5-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|AI-based Beauty Recognition Technology
|Battery
|Battery size
|3000 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-ion
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|No
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v4.2
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Unknown
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|User interface
|ColorOS 3.2
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Announced
|January 2018
|Status
|Now on sale
|Price
|PKR 19,899 ($180)