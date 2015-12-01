Oppo A83 specifications, price, features


Oppo A83 is an affordable mid-range Android phone from Chinese smartphone maker Oppo. Part of the company’s A-series, the A83 features a 5.7-inch IPS screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and HD Plus resolution. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio P23 octa-core processor with Mali-G71 MP2 GPU.

Other Oppo A83 specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The A83 also comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back with an LED flash as well as an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Oppo A83 packs a 3180 mAh battery, but unlike the most Oppo phones, the A83 doesn’t have a fingerprint sensor. The company is instead touting its own Face Unlock feature, which it claims is super-fast and will offer better performance than Android’s built-in Face Unlock.

According to Oppo, the A83 will be offered in Champagne and Black colours. The phone’s operating system in Android 7.1 Nougat with ColorOS 3.2 user interface on top. In terms of the connectivity, the Oppo A83 features dual-SIM card slots, 4G VoLTE support, Wifi and Bluetooth.

Oppo announced the A83 on December 26 in China. The Oppo A83 price is 1,399 yuan ($213). The phone will be available for purchase in China beginning December 29.

About Oppo

Oppo is a consumer electronics manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was founded in 2001 and started operating globally in 2004. Oppo produces Android smartphones, blu-ray players, headphones, and other audio visual products. Oppo entered the mobile phone business in 2008 and is currently one of the top five smartphone player in the world. It was also the biggest smartphone maker in China in 2016.

Oppo A83

Oppo A83 full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions150.5mm x 73.1mm x 7.7mm
Weight143 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size5.7-inch
Resolution1440x720p, HD+
TypeIPS
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassUnknown
Screen-to-body ratio76.21%
ColoursGold, Champagne
Performance
ChipsetMediaTek Helio P23, MT6763T
GPUMali-G71 MP2
Processor64-bit, octa core, 2.5GHz, Cortex A53
RAM4GB
Memory
Internal32GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 13-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, LED
Rear camera featuresAutofocus
FrontYes, 8-megapixel
Front LED flashNo
Front camera features5-element lens
Battery
Battery size3180 mAh
RemovableNo
Battery featuresLi-ion, Fast charging
Sensors
FingerprintNo
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeNo
BarometerNo
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
CompassYes
Connectivity
SIM card slots2
SIM 1 typeNano
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeNano
SIM 2 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
WifiYes, 802.11n
BluetoothYes, v4.1
NFCNo
InfraredNo
USBMicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioUnknown
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.1 Nougat
User interfaceColorOS 3.2
Add-on featuresFace Unlock
Misc
AnnouncedDecember 2017
StatusSet to go on sale December 29
Price1,399 yuan (INR 13,699)