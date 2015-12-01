Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) is a high-end Android phone from Samsung. Galaxy A8 (2018) features a 5.6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity screen. The smartphone uses Samsung’s own Exynos 7885 octa-core processor with Mali G71 GPU.

Other Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) specifications include 4GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A8 is going to be offered in both single SIM and dual-SIM versions. Among the A8 (2018) connectivity options, you will get 4G VoLTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11ac.

In terms of the imaging chops, the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) comes with a 16MP sensor on the back with LED flash and f1.7 aperture. The phone has a dual selfie camera with 16MP and 8MP sensors. Both front lens have f1.9 aperture. In addition, there is a 3000mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018).

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) was announced on December 19, 2017 along with Galaxy A8+ (2018). According to Samsung, the Galaxy A8 (2018) will go on sale globally beginning January, 2018. The price of the A8 (2018) will start around 499 euros (INR 39,933). The final India pricing and availability details haven’t been announced until now.

About Samsung

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A8 (2018) full specifications