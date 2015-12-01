Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is an upcoming budget Android phone from Samsung. Galaxy J2 (2018) features a 5-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, which is a popular chip for the entry-level devices, and includes Adreno 308 GPU.

Other Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specifications include 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The J2 is also a dual-SIM smartphone and supports 4G LTE connectivity.

Coming to the camera capabilities, the Galaxy J2 (2018) packs an 8MP sensor on the back with LED flash. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera on the front with LED flash. Additionally, there is a 2600mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018).

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The price of the J2 (2018) will be around $136 (INR 8768), making it the most affordable new Samsung phone in 2018.

About Samsung

Samsung is a business conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) full specifications