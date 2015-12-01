Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specifications, price, features


Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is an upcoming budget Android phone from Samsung. Galaxy J2 (2018) features a 5-inch Super AMOLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor, which is a popular chip for the entry-level devices, and includes Adreno 308 GPU.

Other Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) specifications include 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot. The J2 is also a dual-SIM smartphone and supports 4G LTE connectivity.

Coming to the camera capabilities, the Galaxy J2 (2018) packs an 8MP sensor on the back with LED flash. The phone also has a 5MP selfie camera on the front with LED flash. Additionally, there is a 2600mAh battery in the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018).

As per the leaks, Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) is expected to be announced in the coming weeks. The price of the J2 (2018) will be around $136 (INR 8768), making it the most affordable new Samsung phone in 2018.

About Samsung

Samsung is a business conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.Samsung Galaxy J2 2018 SM-J250

Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions144mm x 72mm x 8mm
Weight153 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size5-inch
Resolution960x540p, qHD
TypeSuper AMOLED
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassUnknown
Screen-to-body ratio66.43%
ColoursGold, Black
Performance
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 425
GPUAdreno 308
Processor64-bit, quad core, 1.4GHz, Cortex A53
RAM1.5GB
Memory
Internal16GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 8-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, LED
Rear camera featuresAutofocus, unknown aperture
FrontYes, 5-megapixel
Front LED flashYes, LED flash
Front camera featuresAutofocus, unknown
Battery
Battery size2600 mAh
RemovableYes
Battery featuresLi-ion
Sensors
FingerprintNo
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeNo
BarometerNo
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorNo
CompassNo
Connectivity
SIM card slots2
SIM 1 typeMicro
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeMicro
SIM 2 supportUnknown
WifiYes, 802.11ac
BluetoothYes, v4.1
NFCNo
InfraredNo
USBMicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes, A-GPS
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioYes
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.1 Nougat
User interfaceSamsung UX
Add-on featuresUnknown
Misc
AnnouncedNo
StatusUnannounced
PriceExpected around INR 8,767