Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is an Android phone from Samsung. It is a mid-range smartphone and was released in July, 2017. The key features of the phone are 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 3600 mAh battery, Samsung Pay support and 13MP cameras.

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications

Specs Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Display 5.5-inch, 1920x1080p full HD, Super AMOLED Processor 1.6GHz, Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU with Mali-T830 MP1 GPU Battery 3600 mAh Operating System Android 7.1 Nougat, Android 8.0 Oreo update likely to be released Connectivity Dual-SIM slots, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1 Rear Camera 13-megapixel, f1.7 aperture, LED flash Front Camera 13-megapixel, f1.9 aperture, LED flash Memory 3GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot Others 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, NFC, GPS Colours Black, Gold

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Photos

Samsung Galaxy S7 Price and purchase links

In India: INR 20,900 | Buy Now from Flipkart | Buy Now from Amazon.in

In US: $299 | Buy Now from Amazon.com