Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro is an Android phone from Samsung. It is a mid-range smartphone and was released in July, 2017. The key features of the phone are 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 3600 mAh battery, Samsung Pay support and 13MP cameras.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro specifications
|Specs
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro
|Display
|5.5-inch, 1920x1080p full HD, Super AMOLED
|Processor
|1.6GHz, Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU with Mali-T830 MP1 GPU
|Battery
|3600 mAh
|Operating System
|Android 7.1 Nougat, Android 8.0 Oreo update likely to be released
|Connectivity
|Dual-SIM slots, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
|Rear Camera
|13-megapixel, f1.7 aperture, LED flash
|Front Camera
|13-megapixel, f1.9 aperture, LED flash
|Memory
|3GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
|Others
|3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, NFC, GPS
|Colours
|Black, Gold
Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Photos
Samsung Galaxy S7 Price and purchase links
In India: INR 20,900 | Buy Now from Flipkart | Buy Now from Amazon.in
In US: $299 | Buy Now from Amazon.com