Samsung Galaxy J7 ProSamsung Galaxy J7 Pro is an Android phone from Samsung. It is a mid-range smartphone and was released in July, 2017. The key features of the phone are 5.5-inch Super AMOLED screen, 3600 mAh battery, Samsung Pay support and 13MP cameras.

Display 5.5-inch, 1920x1080p full HD, Super AMOLED
Processor 1.6GHz, Samsung Exynos 7870 octa-core CPU with Mali-T830 MP1 GPU
Battery 3600 mAh
Operating System Android 7.1 Nougat, Android 8.0 Oreo update likely to be released
Connectivity Dual-SIM slots, 4G, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.1
Rear Camera 13-megapixel, f1.7 aperture, LED flash
Front Camera 13-megapixel, f1.9 aperture, LED flash
Memory 3GB of RAM, 32/ 64GB of internal storage, microSD card slot
Others 3.5mm audio jack, fingerprint sensor, NFC, GPS
Colours Black, Gold

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Photos

Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Black Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro Gold

Samsung Galaxy S7 Price and purchase links

In India: INR 20,900 | Buy Now from Flipkart | Buy Now from Amazon.in

In US: $299 | Buy Now from Amazon.com