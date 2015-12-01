Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime specifications, price, features

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime is a mid-range Android phone from Samsung. The Galaxy On7 Prime sports a 5.5-inch TFT full HD screen and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with Mali-T830 GPU.

Other Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime specifications include 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. In terms of the connectivity options, the smartphone includes dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 and Wifi 802.11n.

The USP of the On7 Prime is the Samsung Mall integration. Samsung Mall is a visual shopping search engine, which allows the consumers to search and buy products by simply taking their photo. The search engine provides results from multiple Indian online retailers.

For the imaging needs, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime comes with a 13MP autofocus f1.9 rear camera with LED flash and a 13MP selfie shooter on the front. The phone also packs a 3300mAh battery as well as a fingerprint sensor.

In terms of the software, the Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, but it is likely to get the Android Oreo update later this year.

The Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime was unveiled on January 17, 2018. It will go on sale beginning January 20, 2018. The Galaxy On7 Prime price starts INR 12,900.

About Samsung

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime full specifications