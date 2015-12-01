Smartron t.phone P specifications, price, features

Smartron t.phone P is a budget Android phone from Indian smartphone maker Smartron. It is the third smartphone from the company after srt.phone and t.phone. The phone sports a 5.2-inch IPS HD display. The t.phone P uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor with Adreno 505 GPU.

Other Smartron t.phone P specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. It is a dual-SIM smartphone, but one of the available SIM card slots is hybrid, so you can either use to put a microSD card or your second SIM card. Among more connectivity options, the t.phone P packs 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.1, and Wifi 802.11ac.

The unique selling point or USP of the Smarton t.phone P is the massive 5000 mAh battery present in the phone. The company claims it is capable of lasting two-days on a single-charge. It also support reverse charging, so you can use t.phone P to charge your other mobile devices if needed.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Smartron has put a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera in the t.phone P. On the software front, the phone runs on the Android 7.1.1 Nougat operating system, but Smartron has promised to provide the Oreo update.

The Smartron t.phone P was announced on January 11, 2018. It will go on sale beginning January 17 via Flipkart.com in India. The t.phone P price is INR 7,999.

About Smartron

Smartron India Private Limited is an Hyderabad-based hardware manufacturer. It was incorporated on December 3, 2013. The company develops and sells smartphones and laptop hybrids. The company also offers an IoT and smartphone platform called TronX.

Smartron t.phone P full specifications