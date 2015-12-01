Sony Xperia L2 specifications, price, features

Sony Xperia L2 is a budget Android phone from Sony Mobile, a subsidiary of the Japanese tech giant Sony. The L2 comes over four years after the original Sony Xperia L was released. Being an affordable phone, the Sony Xperia L2 sports a plastic body with metallic finish. It features a 5.5-inch HD display and is powered by 1.5GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737T processor with Mali T720 MP2 GPU.

Additionally, the Sony Xperia L2 specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. According to Sony, the L2 will be offered in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. On the connectivity front, the phone packs 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wifi 802.11n.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, Sony Xperia L2 comes with an auto-focus 13MP f2.0 rear camera with LED flash and an 8MP super wide-angle selfie shooter. You will also get a 3300 mAh battery with Stamina mode support and a fingerprint sensor in the phone.

Despite being launched in 2018, the Sony Xperia L2 runs on the dated Android 7.1 Nougat operating system. There is no word on exactly when the Oreo update will arrive, but we do expect Sony to offer it..

The Xperia L2 was announced on January 8, 2018. It will go on sale in late-January globally including India and the United States. The Sony Xperia L2 price is a mystery at this point.

About Sony

Sony Mobile Communications Inc. was established in 2011 as Sony Ericsson, but Sony absorbed Ericsson’s company share in 2012 and the current unit was formed. Like its parent firm Sony, Sony Mobile is based in Tokyo and employs over 7000 people. The company sells smartphones and tablets under Sony Xperia branding.

Sony Xperia L2 full specifications