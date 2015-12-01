Sony Xperia XA2 specifications, price, features

Sony Xperia XA2 is a mid-range Android phone from Sony Mobile. It is joined by Xperia XA2 Ultra, a large-screen version of the phone. The Xperia XA2 succeeds Sony’s Xperia XA1, which was launched in February 2017. Sony Xperia XA2 sports a metal frame with Gorilla Glass front. It features a 5.2-inch full HD screen with Image Enhance Technology. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU.

Other Sony Xperia XA2 specifications include 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. Like most Sony budget and mid-range smartphones, the Xperia XA2 will be released in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants. However the availability will depend on your market, like in India, the XA2 will get dual-SIM version. Among more connectivity options, it packs 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wifi 802.11ac.

The company is touting the XA2’s selfie taking chops and has put an 8MP 120-degree wide-angle front shooter with f2.4 aperture. There is no selfie flash, but the lens support upto ISO 3200, meaning it is more sensitive to light. On the back, the Sony Xperia XA2 packs an auto-focus 23MP f2.0 camera with LED flash. The back camera’s ISO support goes upto 12800. Additionally, the phone comes with a 3300 mAh battery with Adaptive charging and Stamina mode as well as a fingerprint sensor.

Sony Xperia XA 2 runs on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and includes the usual Sony software enhancements.

The Xperia XA2 was announced on January 8, 2018. It will go on sale in February globally including India and the United States. The Sony Xperia XA2 price is yet to be announced.

About Sony

Sony Mobile Communications Inc. was established in 2011 as Sony Ericsson, but Sony absorbed Ericsson’s company share in 2012 and the current unit was formed. Like its parent firm Sony, Sony Mobile is based in Tokyo and employs over 7000 people. The company sells smartphones and tablets under Sony Xperia branding.

Sony Xperia XA2 full specifications