Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra specifications, price, features

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is a mid-range Android phone from Sony Mobile. Featuring a metal frame and Corning Gorilla Glass on the front, the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra sports a 6-inch full HD display with Image Enhance Technology. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 octa-core processor with Adreno 508 GPU.

Among other Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra specifications, you will get 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. According to Sony, it will be selling the Xperia XA2 Ultra in both single-SIM and dual-SIM variants, however the availability will depend on your market. Additionally, the phone comes with 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and Wifi 802.11ac.

The unique selling point or USP of the Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra is the dual selfie camera present on the front of the phone. It includes 16MP and 8MP sensors. The 16MP camera includes a 80-degree wide-angle f2.0 lens, whereas the 8MP camera packs a 120-degree wide-angle lens with f2.4 aperture. There is a selfie flash present as well. On the rear, the Xperia XA2 Ultra comes with an auto-focus 23MP f2.0 camera with LED flash. The back camera’s ISO support goes upto 12800.

The phone also includes a 3580 mAh battery with Adaptive charging and Stamina mode as well as a fingerprint sensor. Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra runs on the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system and includes the usual Sony software enhancements.

It was announced on January 8, 2018 along with Sony Xperia XA2. The phone will go on sale in February globally including India and the United States. The Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra price is a mystery at this point.

About Sony

Sony Mobile Communications Inc. was established in 2011 as Sony Ericsson, but Sony absorbed Ericsson’s company share in 2012 and the current unit was formed. Like its parent firm Sony, Sony Mobile is based in Tokyo and employs over 7000 people. The company sells smartphones and tablets under Sony Xperia branding.

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra full specifications