Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications, price, features

Vivo X20 Plus UD is the world’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is a part of the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s high-end smartphone portfolio. The smartphone uses a solution provided by the popular biometrics company Synaptics to integrate the fingerprint sensor in the screen of the phone.

The Vivo X20 Plus HD is a variant of Vivo X20 Plus, so there are a number of similarities between the two phones. The X20 Plus UD features 6.43-inch full HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with Adreno 512 GPU.

Other Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The X20 Plus UD also packs a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with a 12MP dual-pixel sensor capable of shooting 24MP images and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is another 12MP dual-pixel sensor.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD includes a 3905 mAh battery as well as USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE connectivity. In terms of the software, the phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with FunTouch 3.2 UI. There is support for face unlock and game mode in the phone.

According to Vivo, the X20 Plus UD will be offered in just one colour – Black with Gold accents..

Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus UD on January 24 in China. It will carry a price-tag of 3,598 yuan ($564). The phone will be available for purchase in China beginning February 1. The international availability details are a mystery at this point.

About Vivo

Vivo is a smartphone manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was established in 2009 and started operating globally in 2014. The company shares the same parent firm BBK Electronics as Oppo and OnePlus. Vivo produces Android smartphones and mobile accessories. The company is currently one of the top five smartphone players in the world.

Vivo X20 Plus UD full specifications

Design and display Dimensions 165.2mm x 80.02mm x 7.35mm Weight 181.1 grams Form factor Slate Screen size 6.43-inch Resolution 2160x1080p, FHD+ Type LCD Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch Protection glass Unknown Screen-to-body ratio 80.72% Colours Black Performance Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 GPU Adreno 512 Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Kryo 260 RAM 4GB Memory Internal 128GB MicroSD card support Yes, upto 256GB USB-OTG support Yes Cameras Rear Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel Rear LED flash Yes, LED Rear camera features Autofocus Front Yes, 12-megapixel Front LED flash No Front camera features Fixed focus Battery Battery size 3905 mAh Removable No Battery features Li-ion, Fast charging Sensors Fingerprint Yes Heart-rate No Proximity Yes Gyroscope No Barometer No Accelerometer Yes Ambient light sensor Yes Compass Yes Connectivity SIM card slots 2 SIM 1 type Nano SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G SIM 2 type Nano SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G Wifi Yes, 802.11ac Bluetooth Yes, v5.0 NFC No Infrared No USB USB Type-C, 2.0 Location GPS support Yes Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou Audio Port 3.5mm FM Radio Unknown Speakers One Software Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat User interface FunTouch 3.2 Add-on features Face Unlock, Game Mode Misc Announced January, 2018 Status Set to go on sale February 1 Price 3,598 yuan