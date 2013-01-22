Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications, price, features

Vivo X20 Plus UD is the world’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is a part of the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s high-end smartphone portfolio. The smartphone uses a solution provided by the popular biometrics company Synaptics to integrate the fingerprint sensor in the screen of the phone.

The Vivo X20 Plus HD is a variant of Vivo X20 Plus, so there are a number of similarities between the two phones. The X20 Plus UD features 6.43-inch full HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with Adreno 512 GPU.

Other Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The X20 Plus UD also packs a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with a 12MP dual-pixel sensor capable of shooting 24MP images and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is another 12MP dual-pixel sensor.

The Vivo X20 Plus UD includes a 3905 mAh battery as well as USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE connectivity. In terms of the software, the phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with FunTouch 3.2 UI. There is support for face unlock and game mode in the phone.

According to Vivo, the X20 Plus UD will be offered in just one colour – Black with Gold accents..

Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus UD on January 24 in China. It will carry a price-tag of 3,598 yuan ($564). The phone will be available for purchase in China beginning February 1. The international availability details are a mystery at this point.

About Vivo

Vivo is a smartphone manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was established in 2009 and started operating globally in 2014. The company shares the same parent firm BBK Electronics as Oppo and OnePlus. Vivo produces Android smartphones and mobile accessories. The company is currently one of the top five smartphone players in the world.Vivo X20 Plus UD

Vivo X20 Plus UD full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 165.2mm x 80.02mm x 7.35mm
Weight 181.1 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 6.43-inch
Resolution 2160x1080p, FHD+
Type LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Unknown
Screen-to-body ratio 80.72%
Colours Black
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
GPU Adreno 512
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Kryo 260
RAM 4GB
Memory
Internal 128GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 256GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Autofocus
Front Yes, 12-megapixel
Front LED flash No
Front camera features Fixed focus
Battery
Battery size 3905 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-ion, Fast charging
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope No
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11ac
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC No
Infrared No
USB USB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio Unknown
Speakers One
Software
Operating system Android 7.1 Nougat
User interface FunTouch 3.2
Add-on features Face Unlock, Game Mode
Misc
Announced January, 2018
Status Set to go on sale February 1
Price 3,598 yuan