Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications, price, features

Vivo X20 Plus UD is the world’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is a part of the Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s high-end smartphone portfolio. The smartphone uses a solution provided by the popular biometrics company Synaptics to integrate the fingerprint sensor in the screen of the phone.
The Vivo X20 Plus HD is a variant of Vivo X20 Plus, so there are a number of similarities between the two phones. The X20 Plus UD features 6.43-inch full HD screen with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 octa-core processor with Adreno 512 GPU.
Other Vivo X20 Plus UD specifications include 4GB of RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The X20 Plus UD also packs a dual camera setup on the back of the phone with a 12MP dual-pixel sensor capable of shooting 24MP images and a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, there is another 12MP dual-pixel sensor.
The Vivo X20 Plus UD includes a 3905 mAh battery as well as USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE connectivity. In terms of the software, the phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat with FunTouch 3.2 UI. There is support for face unlock and game mode in the phone.
According to Vivo, the X20 Plus UD will be offered in just one colour – Black with Gold accents..
Vivo unveiled the X20 Plus UD on January 24 in China. It will carry a price-tag of 3,598 yuan ($564). The phone will be available for purchase in China beginning February 1. The international availability details are a mystery at this point.
About Vivo
Vivo is a smartphone manufacturer from China, based in Dongguan, Guangdong. It was established in 2009 and started operating globally in 2014. The company shares the same parent firm BBK Electronics as Oppo and OnePlus. Vivo produces Android smartphones and mobile accessories. The company is currently one of the top five smartphone players in the world.
Vivo X20 Plus UD full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|165.2mm x 80.02mm x 7.35mm
|Weight
|181.1 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|6.43-inch
|Resolution
|2160x1080p, FHD+
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Unknown
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.72%
|Colours
|Black
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|GPU
|Adreno 512
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 2.2GHz, Kryo 260
|RAM
|4GB
|Memory
|Internal
|128GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 256GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, dual-camera, 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Autofocus
|Front
|Yes, 12-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|No
|Front camera features
|Fixed focus
|Battery
|Battery size
|3905 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-ion, Fast charging
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|No
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C, 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|Unknown
|Speakers
|One
|Software
|Operating system
|Android 7.1 Nougat
|User interface
|FunTouch 3.2
|Add-on features
|Face Unlock, Game Mode
|Misc
|Announced
|January, 2018
|Status
|Set to go on sale February 1
|Price
|3,598 yuan