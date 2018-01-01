Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications, price, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a budget Android phone from Chinese tech company Xiaomi. It is a successor to the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4, which was launched in 2017. It is joined by Redmi Note 5 Pro, an upgraded version of the phone.
Xiaomi has not changed much from the Redmi Note 4 in the Redmi Note 5. The only major tweaks are in the display and camera departments. For the true successor to Redmi Note 4, check out the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.
The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with eight CPU cores. It runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.
Other Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications include 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor, 4000 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support.
For the imaging needs, the Note 5 comes with 12MP f2.2 rear camera with PDAF and large 1.25?m pixels as well as a 5MP front shooter with selfie light. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.
Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 5 ‘India’s all-rounder,’ which is kind of true for the phone. It may not be packing dual camera setup or a brand new SoC, but the smartphone still includes some of the best specifications in its price-bracket.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was announced on February 14, 2017 in India. It will go on sale beginning February 22. The Redmi Note 5 India pricing starts INR 9,999.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi is a China-based electronics and software company, headquartered in Haidian District, Beijing. The company makes smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, laptops and wearables. Xiaomi was established in April, 2010 and currently employs over 15,000 people. It launched the first phone in 2011. The “MI” in the company logo stands for “Mobile Internet”. Xiaomi is known as offering aggressively priced quality devices.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|158.5mm x 75.45mm x 8.05mm
|Weight
|180 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5.99-inch
|Resolution
|2160x1080p, FHD+
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes, Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.43%
|Colours
|Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
|GPU
|Adreno 506
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Cortex-A53
|RAM
|3GB/ 4GB
|Memory
|Internal
|32/ 64GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 128GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes,12-megapixel
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Phase-detection autofocus, f2.2
|Front
|Yes, 5-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|Yes
|Front camera features
|Beautify 4.0
|Battery
|Battery size
|4000 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Po, Quick Charge 2.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano, Hybrid
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11a/b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v4.2
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|No
|Speakers
|One, Bottom
|Software
|Operating system
|Android Nougat
|User interface
|MIUI 9.0
|Add-on features
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale Feb 22 in India
|Price
|INR 9,999 (3GB RAM), 11,999 (4GB RAM)