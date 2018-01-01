Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications, price, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is a budget Android phone from Chinese tech company Xiaomi. It is a successor to the Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 4, which was launched in 2017. It is joined by Redmi Note 5 Pro, an upgraded version of the phone.

Xiaomi has not changed much from the Redmi Note 4 in the Redmi Note 5. The only major tweaks are in the display and camera departments. For the true successor to Redmi Note 4, check out the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

The Redmi Note 5 sports a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with eight CPU cores. It runs Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 operating system.

Other Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications include 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32 or 64GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The phone also includes a fingerprint sensor, 4000 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support.

For the imaging needs, the Note 5 comes with 12MP f2.2 rear camera with PDAF and large 1.25?m pixels as well as a 5MP front shooter with selfie light. On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE support, Wifi 802.11a/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2.

Xiaomi has dubbed the Redmi Note 5 ‘India’s all-rounder,’ which is kind of true for the phone. It may not be packing dual camera setup or a brand new SoC, but the smartphone still includes some of the best specifications in its price-bracket.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 was announced on February 14, 2017 in India. It will go on sale beginning February 22. The Redmi Note 5 India pricing starts INR 9,999.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a China-based electronics and software company, headquartered in Haidian District, Beijing. The company makes smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, laptops and wearables. Xiaomi was established in April, 2010 and currently employs over 15,000 people. It launched the first phone in 2011. The “MI” in the company logo stands for “Mobile Internet”. Xiaomi is known as offering aggressively priced quality devices.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 158.5mm x 75.45mm x 8.05mm
Weight 180 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.99-inch
Resolution 2160x1080p, FHD+
Type LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.43%
Colours Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
GPU Adreno 506
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Cortex-A53
RAM 3GB/ 4GB
Memory
Internal 32/ 64GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes,12-megapixel
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Phase-detection autofocus, f2.2
Front Yes, 5-megapixel
Front LED flash Yes
Front camera features Beautify 4.0
Battery
Battery size 4000 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Po, Quick Charge 2.0
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano, Hybrid
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11a/b/g/n
Bluetooth Yes, v4.2
NFC No
Infrared Yes
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio No
Speakers One, Bottom
Software
Operating system Android Nougat
User interface MIUI 9.0
Add-on features
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Set to go on sale Feb 22 in India
Price INR 9,999 (3GB RAM), 11,999 (4GB RAM)