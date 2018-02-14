Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications, price, features
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone from Chinese tech upstart Xiaomi. It succeeds the company’s Redmi Note 4, which was released last year. It is joined by Redmi Note 5, a slightly underpowered variant.
The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight CPU cores. The Note 5 Pro is the first commercially launched phone with the Snapdragon 636.
Other Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The smartphone also pack a fingerprint sensor, 4000 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support.
In terms of the operating system, Xiaomi has loaded Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 on the device. The phone will also be getting a Face Unlock feature in just over a month via a software update.
Xiaomi calls the Redmi Note 5 ‘a camera beast’ and has packed a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone, which includes 12MP f2.2 and 5MP f2.0 sensors with an LED flash. The front houses a 20MP f2.0 selfie camera with LED flash and Beautify 4.0 enhancement.
On the connectivity front, the smartphone support two SIM cards, 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was announced on February 14, 2018 in India. It will go on sale beginning February 22. The Redmi Note 5 Pro India pricing starts INR 13,999.
About Xiaomi
Xiaomi is a China-based electronics and software company, headquartered in Haidian District, Beijing. The company makes smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, laptops and wearables. Xiaomi was established in April, 2010 and currently employs over 15,000 people. It launched the first phone in 2011. The “MI” in the company logo stands for “Mobile Internet”. Xiaomi is known for offering aggressively priced quality devices.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Pro full specifications
|Design and display
|Dimensions
|158.6mm x 75.4mm x 8.05mm
|Weight
|181 grams
|Form factor
|Slate
|Screen size
|5.99-inch
|Resolution
|2160x1080p, FHD+
|Type
|LCD
|Touchscreen
|Yes, capacitive, multitouch
|Protection glass
|Yes, Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|77.43%
|Colours
|Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold
|Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|GPU
|Adreno 509
|Processor
|64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Kryo 260
|RAM
|4GB/ 6GB
|Memory
|Internal
|64GB
|MicroSD card support
|Yes, upto 128GB
|USB-OTG support
|Yes
|Cameras
|Rear
|Yes, dual camera (12-megapixel + 5-megapixel)
|Rear LED flash
|Yes, LED
|Rear camera features
|Phase-detection autofocus, f2.2 + f2.0
|Front
|Yes, 20-megapixel
|Front LED flash
|Yes
|Front camera features
|Beautify 4.0, f2.2
|Battery
|Battery size
|4000 mAh
|Removable
|No
|Battery features
|Li-Po, Quick Charge 2.0
|Sensors
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Heart-rate
|No
|Proximity
|Yes
|Gyroscope
|Yes
|Barometer
|No
|Accelerometer
|Yes
|Ambient light sensor
|Yes
|Compass
|Yes
|Connectivity
|SIM card slots
|2
|SIM 1 type
|Nano
|SIM 1 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|SIM 2 type
|Nano, Hybrid
|SIM 2 support
|4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
|Wifi
|Yes, 802.11ac
|Bluetooth
|Yes, v5.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|USB
|MicroUSB 2.0
|Location
|GPS support
|Yes, A-GPS
|Other satellite systems
|Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
|Audio
|Port
|3.5mm
|FM Radio
|No
|Speakers
|One, Bottom
|Software
|Operating system
|Android Nougat
|User interface
|MIUI 9.0
|Add-on features
|Face Unlock
|Misc
|Water/ dust resistance
|No
|Announced
|Yes
|Status
|Set to go on sale Feb 22 in India
|Price
|INR 13,999 (4GB RAM), 16,999 (6GB RAM)