Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro specifications, price, features

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is a mid-range smartphone from Chinese tech upstart Xiaomi. It succeeds the company’s Redmi Note 4, which was released last year. It is joined by Redmi Note 5, a slightly underpowered variant.

The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a 5.99-inch full HD Plus display and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with eight CPU cores. The Note 5 Pro is the first commercially launched phone with the Snapdragon 636.

Other Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 specifications include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 128GB of storage. The smartphone also pack a fingerprint sensor, 4000 mAh battery, and dual-SIM support.

In terms of the operating system, Xiaomi has loaded Android Nougat-based MIUI 9 on the device. The phone will also be getting a Face Unlock feature in just over a month via a software update.

Xiaomi calls the Redmi Note 5 ‘a camera beast’ and has packed a dual-camera setup on the rear of the phone, which includes 12MP f2.2 and 5MP f2.0 sensors with an LED flash. The front houses a 20MP f2.0 selfie camera with LED flash and Beautify 4.0 enhancement.

On the connectivity front, the smartphone support two SIM cards, 4G VoLTE, Wifi 802.11ac and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was announced on February 14, 2018 in India. It will go on sale beginning February 22. The Redmi Note 5 Pro India pricing starts INR 13,999.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is a China-based electronics and software company, headquartered in Haidian District, Beijing. The company makes smartphones, tablets, smart home devices, laptops and wearables. Xiaomi was established in April, 2010 and currently employs over 15,000 people. It launched the first phone in 2011. The “MI” in the company logo stands for “Mobile Internet”. Xiaomi is known for offering aggressively priced quality devices.Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Pro full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions 158.6mm x 75.4mm x 8.05mm
Weight 181 grams
Form factor Slate
Screen size 5.99-inch
Resolution 2160x1080p, FHD+
Type LCD
Touchscreen Yes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glass Yes, Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 77.43%
Colours Black, Lake Blue, Gold and Rose Gold
Performance
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
GPU Adreno 509
Processor 64-bit, octa core, 1.8GHz, Kryo 260
RAM 4GB/ 6GB
Memory
Internal 64GB
MicroSD card support Yes, upto 128GB
USB-OTG support Yes
Cameras
Rear Yes, dual camera (12-megapixel + 5-megapixel)
Rear LED flash Yes, LED
Rear camera features Phase-detection autofocus, f2.2 + f2.0
Front Yes, 20-megapixel
Front LED flash Yes
Front camera features Beautify 4.0, f2.2
Battery
Battery size 4000 mAh
Removable No
Battery features Li-Po, Quick Charge 2.0
Sensors
Fingerprint Yes
Heart-rate No
Proximity Yes
Gyroscope Yes
Barometer No
Accelerometer Yes
Ambient light sensor Yes
Compass Yes
Connectivity
SIM card slots 2
SIM 1 type Nano
SIM 1 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 type Nano, Hybrid
SIM 2 support 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
Wifi Yes, 802.11ac
Bluetooth Yes, v5.0
NFC No
Infrared Yes
USB MicroUSB 2.0
Location
GPS support Yes, A-GPS
Other satellite systems Yes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port 3.5mm
FM Radio No
Speakers One, Bottom
Software
Operating system Android Nougat
User interface MIUI 9.0
Add-on features Face Unlock
Misc
Water/ dust resistance No
Announced Yes
Status Set to go on sale Feb 22 in India
Price INR 13,999 (4GB RAM), 16,999 (6GB RAM)