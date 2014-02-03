Motorola service centres in India revealed ahead of Moto G launch

22 Comments on Motorola service centres in India revealed ahead of Moto G launch

Motorola is going to re-enter the Indian smartphone market this week with its Moto G smartphone. Like any other manufacturer, consumers have concerns about the after-sales service of Motorola in the country. Given its absence of the last more than a year, these concerns are not un-founded.

As we get closer to February 5 Moto G India launch, an updated list of Motorola Mobility service centres in the country has appeared on the company website. Spotted by one of our readers, this list reveals a total of 80 service centres across the country, which will be offering after-sales support to Motorola consumers.

These 80 centres are located in 21 states/ UTs out of the total 35, which is not a bad start but we hope the company soon reaches all states and union territories. We have embedded the list below, here is a direct link as well.

As you would have heard that Lenovo has agreed to buy Motorola Mobility from Google but if you are worried about how it might impact the Motorola operations in India, fret not. First of all, the deal still needs regulatory approvals etc., which will take some months, so until the deal is closed, it is going to be business as usual for Motorola. Google will continue to oversee Motorola operations during this period.

Secondly, after the completion of Motorola deal, Indian consumers don’t have worry about Lenovo as the company considers India an important market, thus it is one of the few markets when Lenovo currently sells its smartphones. So, Motorola phones are here to stay whether the company is under Google or Lenovo and consumers will continue to get service and support.

Thanks Suraj Jain for the tip

Moto Banner

Buy Moto E Buy Moto G Buy Moto X
  • abhishek

    system data update but mobile not restart

  • Manikandan

    I purchase in moto e model mobile it passed in 3months runnig and mobile is full water resistence coating in inside and out side mention in mobile box but my mobile not working bcoz water inside to my mobile iam going see that service centre it say not possible to service iam see that water mark is one dot no damage and display also clear i dont know what will do ? Can u tell me how to complaine my no 9790988301

  • ravi sharma

    i have the worst experience of my live with motorola phone,please do not buy these company products,its waste of your money ravi.sharma1485@gmail.com

  • GLOBAL SERVICES

    MOTOROLA AUTHORIZED SERVICES CENTERS IN PUNE

    ALL Costamar CALL THIS CONTACT NUMBER

    Global Services

    273,1st Floor, office No-11, 1274 Thorate estate, Opp Deccan Post Office

    Near Gareware Bridge

    Pune, Maharashtra 411004

    PHONE- 8806443387 / 02065000604

  • GLOBAL SERVICES

    MOTOROLA AUTHORIZED SERVICES CENTERS IN

    ALL Costamar CALL THIS CONTACT NUMBER

    Global Services

    273,1st Floor, office No-11, 1274 Thorate estate, Opp Deccan Post Office

    Near Gareware Bridge

    Pune, Maharashtra 411004

    PHONE- 8806443387 / 02065000604

  • CHACKO VARGHESE

    MY MOTO E MOBILE SET IS NOT OPENING. PLEASE SUPPORT. I ALREADY SENT MAIL BUT NOT RESPONSE. MY CONTACT NUMBER IS 0
    9893129906

  • arvind

    I need help sir . My moto e reset tomorrow . My contacts is in phn memory and now I hv lost my all contacts . Plz help me its very urgent . My mobile no 08930496005 mail id arvinddhiman6@gmail.com.

  • rakesh

    there are no good authorized service centers for MOTOROLA in HYD. MOTOROLA PLEASE FIX THE ISSUES WITH AUTHORIZED SERVICES CENTERS

  • Gouri Choudhury

    I purchased a MOTO G smart phone 15days back through flipkart and now the phone automatically switched off,what can I do and there is no any service centre nearby please suggest

  • Bipin

    Searching motorola service center in Delhi NCR

  • sweta

    is there is any motorola service center in allahabad…. plz tell me as if i have to buy a cell phone…and i desperately want to buy moto g, but due to lack of knowledge regarding service center…i am unable to stuck with my decision…plz help me

  • Shiva raj

    Are there any moto service centres in hyderabad

  • ravi

    Is there any service centre in Gwalior M.P.

  • sam

    Give information about motrorola repair and service center in Andhra pradesh,india

  • D-Raj

    I am book a Moto G from Flipkart.. on the 14 Feb… after 10 day, i can’t got it.., so.. plz someone can tell me about it..

  • Adesh

    I am unable to download pdf???

  • Yashodhan Bhatt

    Sir, can you guarantee the credibility of the list ?
    For if it is outdated then thats surely a cause of concern for Moto G buyer in India.

    • Motorola has confirmed that the list is updated and you can even see the date on the embedded PDF.

  • SK

    Some ppl who are familiar with the service centers in their area say that these dont exist or have been closed down long ago eg: one in mulund

    • Yashodhan Bhatt

      I too heard from a close friend of mine that these centers are no longer functional & they were launched a long time ago.

      • Amit

        I also visited 2 authorized center at Dehradun, but one is not functional and 2nd doesn’t exist. Motorola should focus on these issues.