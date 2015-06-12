Micromax has quietly released the new Canvas Hue 2 A316 smartphone in the Indian market. Now available at select brick-and-mortar stores as well as ebay India, the new smartphone is an upgraded version of the company’s previously launched Canvas 4+ A315.

Based on a cursory look, Micromax seems to have kept the same design as Canvas 4+ in the new Cavnas Hue 2. The specifications are also almost same apart from the amount of RAM, which has been increased to 2GB.

Micromax Canvas Hue 2 features a 5-inch 720p HD AMOLED display, dual-SIM support, 1.7GHz MediaTek octa-core processor and 3G connectivity. The phone runs on Android 4.4.2 KitKat and packs 13MP rear camera, 5MP front shooter, 16GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and 2000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has been priced at INR 12,499, however you can grab it for as low as INR 11,736 from ebay. We expect to see an official announcement and expanded availability in the coming days. [via]