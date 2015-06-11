Chinese smartphone maker ZTE has launched the new Blade Qlux 4G smartphone in the Indian market. Priced at just INR 4,999, it is the most affordable 4G smartphone to be released in the country.

“At ZTE it’s our mission to get the technology of the future in the hands of our customers today. The Indian consumer is getting ready for 4G and we want to make sure that not only compatible devices are available to the consumers, but are also available at an affordable price. We are extremely excited to introduce the ZTE Blade Qlux 4G to every Indian who wants to be tomorrow ready,” said Yuan Kang, CEO Terminal Sales South Asia, ZTE.

According to ZTE, Blade Qlux 4G will be available exclusively via Amazon India beginning June 16. The company has also partnered with Airtel to provide double data promotion to the Qlux 4G buyers.

Coming to the specifications, the ZTE smartphone sports a 4.5-inch FWVGA (854x480p) IPS display and is powered by 1.3GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6732M processor. It also packs 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, microSD card slot and Android 4.4. ZTE has promised to offer the Android 5.0 Lollipop update for the smartphone.

In addition, the company has included 8MP rear camera with LED flash, 5MP front shooter, 2200 mAh battery and dual-SIM support in the Blade Qlux 4G.

At the given price-tag, the above specifications are quite decent and it would have been great if the phone was running Lollipop out of the box.