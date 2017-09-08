Google Play Family Library expands to nine more countries

Google is rolling out the Family Library feature to nine additional markets. The company has updated the Google Play Help section with information about the new markets and we expect to see an official announcement later today.

The Android users in Belgium, Chile, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Switzerland, and Ukraine will now be able to share Google Play Content across devices among family members.

Originally introduced back in July 2016, Google Play Family Library is a feature that allows Android users to share purchases on Google Play.

“When you buy an eligible app, game, movie, TV show, or book in the Play Store, you can now share it with your family—across devices—with no additional sign-up fee,” Google explained in the launch blog post.

According to the company, all purchases are available across Android devices and some like movies, books and TV shows can even be accessed on iOS devices or desktops.

The users have the choice about what they want to share with the family members and what they want to keep in their personal library. This is not all, you can even share payment modes among the family members.

The search giant adds that most of the purchased Google Play content including apps, games, movies, TV shows, and books will be available for Family Library. To identify which item is eligible, you can look for the Family Library icon on the item’s details page.

There is no word on when Google Plans to bring the feature to India.