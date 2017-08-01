Android 8.0 Oreo update: Has my phone got it?

The page includes updated information about Android smartphones getting Android Oreo updates. Scroll down to see if your phone has received the Android 8.0 update and how to update your device over-the-air (OTA).

Android 8.0 Oreo features

This is a list of features that you can expect to see on your Android phone after updating to Android Oreo.

Improve boot time: Your Android phone will power on faster with Oreo. According to Google, the boot times have been halved in Android 8.0.

Background limits: Google has put limits on running the apps in the background. With Oreo, the applications will not be able to continuously run in the background when they are not being actively used or showing a notification that they are running. The limits on the background activity should improve the overall performance of your phone, including improving the battery backup.

Autofill for passwords: Google has added an in-built password manager in Android 8.0. With your permission, this password manager can remember your passwords and autofill them in the applications when needed. It will also work with the passwords that you have already saved in Chrome.

Picture-in-Picture: This feature will allow you to see two apps at once. It is not same as multi-window. Picture-in-Picture keeps open an app in a pop-up window while you are checking out another app or just using the homescreen or app launcher of your phone. It will be mainly available in video players, navigations apps, and video chat apps.

Notification dots: In Oreo, the app icons will show little dots on top if you have any unread notifications from that app.Tapping that dot will take you to notification shade to show the pending notification.

New emojis: In addition to fully redesigning the emojis set, Google has added over 60 new emojis in Android 8.0 Oreo.

Integrated printing support: The Oreo update enhances Android’s built-in printing support. You will no longer need to install custom plugins to support your printer with Android printing feature. Oreo supports almost 97% of printers sold worldwide right out of the box.

Wi-Fi Assistant: Until available only with Pixel phones, Wi-Fi Assistant automatically connects you to verified open Wi-Fi hotspots around the globe. It also uses a VPN, so your internet usage is safe and secure.

Since most Android phone manufacturers including Samsung, Xiaomi, Sony, Huawei, and Oppo include their own features with the updates to differentiate, your Android phone might get more (sometimes less depending on older hardware limitations) features than the following, so don’t treat this as an exhaustive list of Oreo update changes for your phone. However, this will still give you a fair idea of what to expect from your Android phone’s Oreo update. If you have already received Oreo update for your phone, please share the update changelog in the comments for other users to see what they can expect when the update reaches their region.







Google Nexus Android Oreo updates

Google has released the Android 8.0 Oreo update for Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X smartphones. The update will automatically reach your Nexus 5X or 6P smartphone.

To manually check for the update, head over to settings > about phone.

Older Nexus phones like Nexus 5, Nexus 6, Nexus 4, Galaxy Nexus, Nexus S or Nexus One will not be getting the official Android 8.0 update from Google.

Google Pixel Android Oreo update

In addition to the Nexus smartphones, Google has also rolled out the Oreo update for Pixel and Pixel XL phones. It has also been released OTA and will reach your Pixel by itself. To manually check, use the trick given in Nexus Oreo updates.

Motorola Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but moto z, moto z Droid, moto z Force Droid, moto z Play, moto z Play Droid, moto z2 Play, moto z2 Force Edition, moto x4, moto x4 Android One, moto g5, moto g5 Plus, moto g5S, moto g5S Plus and moto g4 Plus will be getting the Android Oreo update in the coming months.

Samsung Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and more Samsung Android phones will be getting the update in the coming months.

Sony Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but Xperia X, Xperia X Performance, Xperia XZ, Xperia X Compact, Xperia XZ Premium, Xperia XZs, Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Ultra, Xperia Touch and Xperia XA1 Plus will receive the Oreo update in the coming months.

Huawei Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

Vivo Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

LG Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

Nokia Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but all Nokia Android phones are scheduled to get the Oreo update in the coming months.

Lenovo Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

Xiaomi Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

HTC Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but HTC U11, HTC U Ultra, and HTC 10 will get the Android 8.0 update in the coming months.

OnePlus Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T will be getting the Oreo update in the coming months.

Micromax Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

Gionee Android Oreo updates

No updates so far

Asus Android Oreo updates

No updates so far, but the company’s Zenfone 3 and Zenfone 4 series phones will be getting Android 8.0 Oreo update in the coming months.

Essential Phone Oreo update

Essential Products will be providing Android Oreo update for Essential Ph-1 (aka Essential Phone) in one month or two.