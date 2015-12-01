Honor 9 Lite specifications, price, features

Honor 9 Lite is a mid-range Android phone from Honor, which is an online-only brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Honor 9 Lite is also known as Honor 9 Youth edition in China. The phone sports a 5.65-inch IPS full HD+ display. It is powered by Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 659 octa-core processor with Mali-T830 MP2 GPU.

Among other Honor 9 Lite specifications, you will get 3GB or 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. It is also a dual SIM smartphone, but one of the SIM slots is hybrid, so you can only use two SIM cards or one SIM card and one microSD card. In terms of the connectivity options, the Honor 9 Lite packs 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wifi 802.11 b/g/n.

For the photography nerds, the Honor 9 Lite is full of cameras. There is dual-camera setup on both front and rear of the phone. The rear dual camera setup includes 13MP and 2MP sensors with LED flash and phase-detection autofocus. The front also houses a 13MP + 2MP dual-camera setup, but there is no LED flash here. In addition, the Honor 9 Lite features a 3000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor.

The USP of the smartphone is clearly the imaging capabilities as the other specifications are pretty run of the mill.

The Honor 9 Lite was originally unveiled on December 21, 2017 in China as Honor 9 Youth Edition. India is the first market where it will be released as Honor 9 Lite. It is scheduled to be launched in the country this month. The Honor 9 Lite India pricing and exact launch details haven’t been revealed until now.

About Honor

Honor is sub-brand of China’s Huawei. It is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. The Honor brand was established in 2013 and operates in over 74 markets globally including China, India, Europe, Japan and various other Asian countries. Honor makes smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. It has helped Huawei compete with the online only brands in the Chinese market as Honor primarily sells its devices via e-commerce websites. However, in select markets, Honor products are also available at retail stores.

Honor 9 Lite full specifications