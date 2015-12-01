Honor View 10 specifications, price, features

Honor View 10 is a high-end Android phone from Honor, which is a sub-brand of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. Honor View 10 features a 5.99-inch IPS full HD Plus display. It uses Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 octa-core processor with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU.

Other Honor View 10 specifications include 6GB of RAM, 128GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The View 10 is a dual SIM smartphone, but one of the SIM slots is hybrid, so you can only use two SIM cards or one SIM card and one microSD card. Among the connectivity options, the Honor View 10 comes with 4G VoLTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 and Wifi 802.11ac.

In terms of the imaging capabilities, the View 10 packs a dual camera setup on the back with 16MP RGB sensor and 20MP monochrome sensor as well as an LED flash. The phone also has a 13MP selfie camera with f2.0 aperture. Additionally, the Honor View 10 includes a 3750 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor.

The USP of the smartphone is the artificial intelligence integration. The Kirin 970 includes a neural processing unit, which is used by the various software features of the phone for machine learning and AI tasks.

The Honor View 10 was originally announced on December 5, 2017. It is also known as Honor V10 in China. It will go on sale globally beginning January 8, 2018. The Honor View 10 price will be around 499 euros (INR 45,543). The India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been revealed, but we do know that it is going to be exclusive to Amazon.in.

About Honor

Honor is sub-brand of China’s Huawei. It is headquartered in Shenzen, China. The Honor brand was established in 2013 and operates in over 74 markets globally including China, India, Europe, Japan and various other Asian countries. Honor makes smartphones, tablets, and wearable devices. It has helped Huawei compete with the online only brands in the Chinese market as Honor primarily sells its devices via e-commerce websites. However, in select markets, Honor products are also available at retail stores.

Honor View 10 full specifications