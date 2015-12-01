Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications, price, features


Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is a high-end Android phone from Samsung. Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity screen and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7885 octa-core processor with Mali G71 GPU.

More Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A8+ Plus (2018) will be sold in in both single SIM and dual-SIM versions. In other connectivity options, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) features 4G VoLTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11ac.

For the photography needs, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with a 16MP sensor on the back with LED flash and f1.7 aperture. The phone has a dual selfie camera with 16MP and 8MP sensors. Both front lens have f1.9 aperture. The A8 Plus (2018) comes with a a 3500mAh battery as well.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was unveiled on December 19, 2017 with the Galaxy A8 (2018) phone. The latter is a smaller version of the A8 Plus. Samsung has said that the A8+ (2018) will go on sale globally beginning January, 2018. The A8+ (2018) price will start around 599 euros (INR 45,543). The India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been announced.

About Samsung

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.Samsung Galaxy A8 Plus (2018)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) full specifications

Design and display
Dimensions159.9mm x 75.7mm x 8.3mm
Weight191 grams
Form factorSlate
Screen size6-inch
Resolution2220x1080p, FHD+
TypeSuper AMOLED
TouchscreenYes, capacitive, multitouch
Protection glassYes, type unknown
Screen-to-body ratio75.38%
ColoursBlack, Orchid Grey, Gold and Blue
Performance
ChipsetSamsung Exynos 7885
GPUMali G71
Processor64-bit, octa core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa), Cortex A53 (unconfirmed)
RAM4GB or 6GB
Memory
Internal32GB or 64GB
MicroSD card supportYes, upto 256GB
USB-OTG supportYes
Cameras
RearYes, 16-megapixel
Rear LED flashYes, LED
Rear camera featuresAutofocus, f1.7 aperture, Video digital image stabilisation
FrontYes, dual camera, 16-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Front LED flashNo
Front camera featuresLive focus, f1.9 aperture
Battery
Battery size3500 mAh
RemovableNo
Battery featuresLi-Ion, Fast charging
Sensors
FingerprintYes
Heart-rateNo
ProximityYes
GyroscopeYes
BarometerYes
AccelerometerYes
Ambient light sensorYes
CompassYes
Connectivity
SIM card slots1, 2
SIM 1 typeNano
SIM 1 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
SIM 2 typeNano
SIM 2 support4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G
WifiYes, 802.11ac
BluetoothYes, v5.0
NFCYes
InfraredNo
USBUSB Type-C, 2.0
Location
GPS supportYes, A-GPS
Other satellite systemsYes, GLONASS, Beidou
Audio
Port3.5mm
FM RadioYes
SpeakersOne
Software
Operating systemAndroid 7.1 Nougat
User interfaceSamsung UX
Add-on featuresSamsung Pay, Samsung Gear VR support
Misc
Water/ dust resistanceYes, IP68
AnnouncedYes
StatusSet to go on sale beginning Jan, 2018
PriceExpected around 599 euros