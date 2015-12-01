Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications, price, features

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is a high-end Android phone from Samsung. Galaxy A8+ (2018) sports a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity screen and is powered by the company’s own Exynos 7885 octa-core processor with Mali G71 GPU.

More Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) specifications include 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of internal memory and a microSD card slot, which supports upto 256GB of storage. The Galaxy A8+ Plus (2018) will be sold in in both single SIM and dual-SIM versions. In other connectivity options, the Galaxy A8+ (2018) features 4G VoLTE support, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and Wifi 802.11ac.

For the photography needs, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with a 16MP sensor on the back with LED flash and f1.7 aperture. The phone has a dual selfie camera with 16MP and 8MP sensors. Both front lens have f1.9 aperture. The A8 Plus (2018) comes with a a 3500mAh battery as well.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was unveiled on December 19, 2017 with the Galaxy A8 (2018) phone. The latter is a smaller version of the A8 Plus. Samsung has said that the A8+ (2018) will go on sale globally beginning January, 2018. The A8+ (2018) price will start around 599 euros (INR 45,543). The India pricing and launch details of the phone haven’t been announced.

About Samsung

Samsung is a multinational conglomerate, based in Seoul, South Korea. It was established in 1938 and employs around 500,000 people globally. Samsung operates worldwide and sells everything from smartphones to televisions. Samsung Telecommunications is an arm of Samsung and includes the Mobile Communications division. It is responsible for developing and selling smartphones, tablets and smartwatches. Samsung is the biggest manufacturer of Android smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) full specifications