Android Apps for India

Bought a new Android smartphone or tablet? Chances are that you are looking for useful apps for your Android device and we have you covered. You probably already know about the usual stuff like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, VLC and more, so we won’t bore you with them and come right to the point of this article.
In this feature, we will be talking about the most useful applications that an Indian Android user might need. These apps range from stuff like shopping apps to travel to finance to news and so on.
Android Apps for Indian Users:
Financial Android Apps:
Money comes first, right? Almost all of the listed applications are the official Android apps of the financial instituations like banks, mutual funds, and trading website etc.
ICICI Bank
iMobile: Mobile banking application for regular consumers
i-safe OTP/ URN generation application: Generate OTP/URN on your mobile device instantly rather than receiving it through SMS
iTrack: To track the status of new cheque books, statements, and other official correspondence
iWeath: For ICICI Bank Wealth Management users
iBizz HD: Mobile banking app for corporate customers
Mobile Trading ICICIDirect.com: App for ICICI Direct users
HDFC Bank
HDFC Bank MobileBanking: Mobile banking app
HDFC Bank Hindi: Mobile banking app in Hindi
HDFC Bank Tablet: Mobile banking app for tablet users
State Bank of India
State Bank Anywhere: Mobile banking app
State Bank Kahin Bhi: Mobile banking app in Hindi
State Bank Secure: OTP generation app for online banking users
SBI Finder: App to locate SBI ATMs, branches and other offices
SBI Life Easy Access: App for SBI Life Insurance users
Kotak Mahindra Bank
Kotak Bank: Mobile banking application for Kotak Mahindra Bank users
Kotak Bank for tablets: Mobile banking application for tablet users
Kotak Mobile Stock Trader: Stock trading app from Kotak
LIC India
LICMobile: Mobile app for Life Insurance Corporation of India customers
Citibank India
Citibank In: Mobile banking app for CitiBank customers
Punjab National Bank
PNB mBanking: Mobile banking app for PNB customers
Standard Chartered Bank
Breeze India: Mobile banking app for Stan C bank customers
Bank of India
BoI Mobile Banking – BOI BTM: Mobile banking app
Union Bank of India
Union Bank Mobile Banking: Mobile banking app for UBI users
HSBC
HSBC Mobile Banking: App for HSBC customers
Axis Bank
Axis Mobile: Mobile banking app for Axis Bank customers
Axis Netsecure: OTP and authentication token generation app
Other Bank apps:Federal Bank, J&K Bank, Canara Bank, Corporation Bank, Yes Bank
Reliance Mutual Fund: Download
HDFC Mutual Fund: Download
ICICI Financial Calculator: Download
ICICI Stock Watch: Download
Moneycontrol Markets on Mobile: Real-time information about the Indian and global markets through your Android device –
Download
NSE Mobile Trading: NSE Mobile Trading system provides an application suite featuring comprehensive trading and market monitoring platform – Download
BSEIndia on Mobile: Get S&P BSE SENSEX Graph & Heat Map, Streaming Quotes for Sensex Stocks, Indices Watch, Gainers, Losers, Top turnover, 52 Week high / lows, BSE SME Platform quotes, Equity Derivatives streaming quotes and a lot more – Download
Shopping Android Apps:
Android apps of popular e-retailers, price comparison sites, and more
Flipkart: Official Android app of the most popular shopping website in India – Download
Naaptol: View, Compare and find information about over 2 lac products in 500 categories – Download
Snapdeal: Official Android app – Download
ngpay: Buy Tickets, gifts, mobiles, electronics and a lot more – Download
Amazon: Now shop on Amazon.in via Amazon global shopping app – Download
eBay: Official Android app for eBay, works for eBay.in listings too – Download
Homeshop18: Official Android app – Download
Myntra: Official Android app – Download
Jabong: Download
PayTM: Recharge, Bill Payments, Shopping and more – Download
MySmartPrice: Price comparisons for thousands of products from various e-commerce website – Download
News Android Apps:
News-related Android applications from India
The Times of India: Download
The Economic Times: Download
NDTV: Download
IBNLive for Android: Download
MSN India News: Download
AndroidOS.in: Our official app for all your Android news, views and review needs – Download
Jagran Post for Android: Download
Mid Day: Download
Business Today: Download
Dinamalar: Download
India Today: Download
NewsHunt: Don’t like installing different applications for different publications, try NewsHunt for all your news needs from India – Download
All India Radio: Audio news and views programs from All India Radio – Download
The Hindu: Download
News in Short(s): Curated news snippets for quick reading – Download
Cricket Android Apps:
Live cricket scores, news, features and more from popular Cricket-related Android apps
CricketNext Live for Android: Download
NDTV Cricket: Official Android app – Download
Cricbuzz: Official Android app – Download
ESPNCricInfo: Official App – Download
GoCricket: Cricket news website from Times Internet – Download
DashClock Cricket Extension: Cricket score extension for lock-screen widget app DashClock – Download
StarSports.com App: Download
Travel Android Apps:
Android apps for all your travel needs
Indian Rail Info App: Get all the information related to your travel needs relating to Indian Railways: PNR Status, Train Search, Seat Availability and more.
Download
Indian Rail and Trains: A neat and very useful app for your all Indian Railways related news – check PNR status, check availability, train fare, berth position and more.
MakeMyTrip:MakeMyTrip.com, India’s leading online travel provider is now available on Android.
Download
Ixigo Indian Rail and trains: One of the most comprehensive apps for India Railways. Find almost everything here.
Download
Ixigo Hotels, Flights: Search & compare hotel rates, flight ticket fares, destination travel guides, places to visit, things to do, restaurants, trains, buses and much more – Download
Cleartrip: Official Android app of popular travel services provider Cleartrip. Only Android app to offer in-built Indian Railways ticket booking.
Download
Yatra.com Official app: Book flights, hotels etc. – Download
IndiGo: Flight booking app from IndiGo – Download
Goibibo: Bookings for flights, hotels, bus and more – Download
Rail Yatri: Rail news, live-train tracking, routes, schedules and a lot more – Download
Hotels.com: Hotel reservations – Download
Expedia: Hotel and flight bookings – Download
Also Read: Best apps for Indian Railways travelers.
Local/ Classifieds Apps:
Local information, bookings and classifieds
MapmyIndia ShowNearby: Find nearest places of interests and other local information from this app – Download
Quikr Classifieds: Find local classifieds – Download
OLX Classifieds: Official Android app of OLX.com – Download
Zomato: Find places of eat around you. Check ratings, menus, reviews, restaurant details and a lot more – Download
BookmyShow: Official Android app of popular ticketing website, cinema ticket, event ticket and more – Download
PVR Cinemas: Download
MyCityWay – India: Find the best local places, events, things to do, and more- Download
Justdial: Official app of popular local search engine – Download
BookurTable: Book restaurant tables, order food directly from your phone, tablet – Download
TimesCity: Search and find restaurants and bars & clubs around you – Download
Domino’s Pizza India: Order pizza right from your Android device – Download
Pizza Hut India: To satisfy your pizza cravings – Download
Ola Cabs: Taxi bookings – Download
Uber: Taxi bookings – Download
Meru Cabs: Cab bookings – Download
TaxiForSure: Taxi bookings – Download
Carwale: Car listings, classifieds and more – Download
CarDekho: New and second hand car listings – Download
MagicBricks: Property listings, Buy/ Sell/ Rent properties and more – Download
99Acres: Real estate listings, housing project details, and more – Download
Commonfloor: Property listings, search, buy, rent and more – Download
Housing: Real estate listings – Download
Askme: Merchants and listings, classified ads, best deals, buy instantly – Download
My HPCL: Locate HPCL outlets, mileage calculator, and more – Download
HP Gas: Book LPG refills, log complaints, and more – Download
Entertainment Android Apps:
Streaming apps, TV guides and more from India
TV Guide India: It brings you TV schedule of over 150 channels being aired in India – Download
India TV Guide: Another good TV guide Android app for India; covers over 200 channels – Download
BigFlix: Movies on demand service and the official app of Bigflix – Download
Bollywood Hungama: Find any and everything about Bollywood here – Download
Saavn Music: Listen to Bollywood and Indian music, free – anywhere, anytime – Download
Gaana: Stream music, radio stations, videos and more – Download
BoxTV: TV shows, movies, videos and more – Download
Spuul: Stream indian movies and TV shows – Download
Eros Now: Bollywood and regional movies, music videos, TV shows, music – Download
nexGTv: Live TV channels – Download
Navigation Android Apps:
Maps, Traffic and navigation
Sabka Traffic: Want Traffic info; get real-time traffic details from nine major cities in India – Download
NAVIGON India: GPS navigation app for India – Download
NaviMaps by MapMyIndia: Navigation app for India, offers everything like comprehensive maps and no data requirement to work – Download
TomTom India: Maps and navigation – Download
Traffline: Live and real-time traffic updates – Download
Telecom/ DTH Android Apps:
Dish TV: Manage your Dish TV account – Download
Tata Sky Mobile Access: Read TV listings, share what you are watching or use as a remote app –
Download
My Vodafone: Manage your Vodafone connection, make service requests and more – Download
My Airtel: Manage your airtel mobile, broadband, digitalTV and airtel money connections – Download
d2h Infinity: Self-care app for Videocon D2H customers – Download